Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 21 (ANI): Customs officials at the Amritsar International Airport have seized gold weighing 933.2 grams worth Rs 49.27 lakh from a passenger who travelled back from Dubai.

According to the information, the person who travelled back to India from Dubai was held at the Amritsar International Airport after officials found around 933.2 grams of gold that he concealed inside his baggage on Wednesday.

The current value of the seized gold is worth Rs 49.27 lakh.

Customs officials said, the person was arrested and a case was registered against him under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962. (ANI)

