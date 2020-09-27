Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Mumbai Police have arrested a man for allegedly delivering a contraband item and seized 139 gm of Mephedrone worth Rs 5.5 lakh from his possession.

According to the Mumbai Police crime branch unit, the accused has been identified as Usman Anwar Ali Shaikh.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Bypolls 2020: Congress Releases 2nd List of 9 Candidates For By-Elections; Satish Sikarwar to Contest From East Gwalior to Contest from Gwalior, Ajab Kushwaha From Sumawali.

"On specific information about the movement of drug peddler in Mumbai's suburb area, On September 24, police took action and arrested a man named Usman Anwar Ali Shaikh for drug-delivery and seized 139 gm of drugs worth Rs 5.5 lakh. On further investigation, it was surfaced that accused got this contraband from Abu Sufiayan Khan. We also arrested him after the search operation later," A Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch said.

"During the investigation, we came to know that accused used to deliver this drug through his associates and agents and those agents used to deliver further by using food delivery platform. Both the accused have been taken into custody and further investigation is on," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Website Designer, Accused of Developing Portal Used For Prostitution, Cleared of Criminal Charges by Karnataka High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)