Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): A coordinated effort by the Military Intelligence (MI) unit of the Army's Southern Command and Pune city Police has resulted in the arrest of an individual implicated in a fraudulent Army recruitment scheme, officials said.

The suspect, identified as Suryawanshi Nitin Balaji from Latur district, was apprehended in the vicinity of the Southern Command headquarters in Pune on Saturday, said a senior official of Pune Police.

According to police authorities, Suryawanshi targeted prospective candidates from economically weaker backgrounds in Maharashtra and Karnataka, promising them recruitment into the Army. It is alleged that he demanded Rs three lakh per candidate, fraudulently amassing an estimated sum of Rs 5-10 lakh.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by a 23-year-old candidate, resident of Nanded district, who had paid Rs 1.75 lakh to the accused. The complainant, a farmer preparing for recruitment in the Army and police services, encountered Suryawanshi at Latur railway station. The accused falsely claimed to be an active-duty Army personnel and assured the complainant of recruitment.

Subsequently, the complainant met Suryawanshi near the Sub Area Canteen at the Southern Command headquarters, where he handed over the money in cash and through UPI transactions. However, when the complainant persisted in inquiring about his recruitment status, the accused began ignoring his calls.

Upon receiving intelligence regarding the fraudulent activities, the MI unit shared the information with the Bundgarden police station, leading to surveillance and verification. Consequently, the joint team of MI and Pune Police successfully apprehended the suspect.

An FIR has been registered under sections 318(4), 218, and 219 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigations are ongoing to identify additional victims. The fraudulent activities are believed to have occurred between August 2024 and March 2025. (ANI)

