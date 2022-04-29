Gurugram, Apr 29 (PTI) A property dealer from Manesar was arrested for allegedly threatening a fellow businessman here in a bid to extort money from him, police said on Friday.

The accused, Manoj Kumar, was nabbed near the Rampura flyover on NH-48 on Thursday night based on a complaint filed at the Sector 65 police station on April 27, they said, adding that a case was registered under IPC section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt).

Also Read | Delhi | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Arrives at Delhi Airport. – Latest Tweet by ANI.

A mobile phone, a SIM card and a car was seized from him, the police said.

"During interrogation, the accused said he is also a property dealer and he knew the victim, who was in the same profession. He said that he knew the victim had a lot of money, and so, he planned to extort money from him by threatening him," ACP, Crime, Preet Pal Singh said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs Release of 62-years-old Pakistan National Lodged in Detention Centre.

"Initially, he demanded Rs 10 crore, but later reduced it to Rs 40 lakh. He threatened the victim to pay up or face consequences," Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)