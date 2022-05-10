New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly opening multiple rounds of fire at two brothers in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Saturday when Ajay Chaudhary and his brother Yashpal were going to Kalra Hospital to meet their relative, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

Both the brothers are undergoing treatment at a hospital and their condition is stated to be critical, police said.

The accused identified as Ansh Bhumia alias Paras along with his associates Adnan Tyagi and Faizal surrounded Chaudhary's car and opened more than 10 rounds of bullets targeting them at a busy traffic junction in Subhash Nagar, police said.

After the incident which was captured on CCTV, the three assailants fled away, the police said.

Paras, who is a sharp shooter of gangster Salman Tyagi and Saddam Gauri, came out of jail on April 28, Singh said.

During the investigation it was revealed that due to an old enmity, Salman hatched conspiracy to eliminate Chaudhary, police said.

On the directions of Salman, the three assailants attacked Chaudhary and his brother, the DCP said, adding Bhumia was arrested on Monday.

One pistol and six rounds were recovered from Bhumia's possession, police said.

The two-wheeler used in the firing incident was recovered from DDA Park, Begampur village in south Delhi, police said.

One culprit Raju (47) was also arrested on Sunday for allegedly giving the two-wheeler to the accused for the crime, they said.

