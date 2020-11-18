Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Mumbai Police have arrested one accused after a case of harassment of a 19-year-old woman came to light in Nehru Nagar police station. They are on the lookout of one more person.

The arrested person has been identified as Amit Deepak Salve while a search is being conducted for Prayjot Surwade.

"Police registered a case on the basis of the girl's statement and have arrested one of the accused while they are searching for another accused," a Mumbai Police release said.

The incident took place on the night of November 16, when the victim was returning to her house.

"The accused pulled her and tried to harass her. The victim came to Nehru Nagar police station with her family and registered a case against both the accused," the release added. (ANI)

