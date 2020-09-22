New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old man booked a cab for an outstation ride and then kidnapped the driver for slapping his friend a few days earlier over a petty issue, police said on Tuesday after arresting him.

The accused has been identified as Rabbani, who works as an AC mechanic and his friend Ashif, who was slapped by the cab driver is absconding, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday.

After being kidnapped, the victim -- Mohammad Nazim -- somehow managed to send his location via phone to his brother who immediately informed the police.

The victim was then safely rescued by the police from a house in Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area where he was confined after abduction. The accused was also arrested from the house, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, "During investigation, Nazim told the police that he works as a driver for an app-based cab service.

"In February, he met Ashif at a marriage function in Muradabad where he had an argument with him over a petty issue following which Ashif slapped him. After some days, they again met at another marriage and this time Nazim slapped Ashif."

The officer said after a few days of the incident, Nazim received a phone call from Rabbani, who was Ashif's friend. Rabbani asked him why he had slapped Ashif and told him to come to Zakir Nagar to settle the matter. However, he didn't go, Nazim told the police.

The accused then booked the victim's taxi on the pretext of travelling to Muradabad following which Nazim reached Zakir Nagar.

After meeting Nazim, the accused asked him to help him carry his mother from house as she was unable to move. After parking his taxi, Nazim accompanied Rabbani but when they reached the flat, the accused closed the door, confined Nazim and started to threaten him after revealing his true identity, police said.

However, the victim somehow managed to send his location to his brother, the DCP said.

"During interrogation, the accused told the police that Ashif was his friend. When Ashif told him that he was slapped by Nazim at a wedding, they both decided to take revenge from Nazim and called him on the pretext of booking taxi and confined him with a motive of thrashing him," the officer said.

Police said efforts are being made to trace Ashif who is absconding.

