Fatehpur (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly killing his brother's wife by hitting her on the head with a shovel following an argument, police said.

Around 8.30 pm on Saturday, Balram Nishad (55) visited the house of his brother's wife, Rani Devi (56), in Majra Joga village here and the two had an argument over working in fields, the police said.

During the argument, the accused hit Rani on the head with a shovel, leaving her seriously injured. She was rushed to a government hospital by her relatives and was declared brought dead by doctors, they said.

Nishad was arrested from the village this morning, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

