Jaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) A man in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district allegedly shot dead the father of his married lover on Wednesday after he objected to their relationship, police said.

According to the police, Gurutej Singh, 30, shot dead Chainaram Nayak, 53, after he objected to their relationship.

Also Read | Afghanistan: 1,500 Kids in Northern Takhar Province Infected With Diarrhoea.

The accused has been arrested and a case of murder registered against him, Anupgarh Police Station SHO Phoolchand said.

The 30-year-old woman has two children aged 12 and 14, the police said.

Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Shourya Chakra Awardee Sepoy Aurangzeb's Mother Hoists Tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch District (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)