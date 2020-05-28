India News | Man Arrested for Killing Two People During Robberies

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing two people during two robberies, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Pawan, a resident of Shahbad Dairy, they said.

On January 6, police had received information that a person named Anil Kumar was injured in Rohini after which he was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Later, police received information that another person named Ashu had been killed on January 5 in Rohini.

In both the incidents, the deceased were shot in the head and their mobile phones taken away.

"After investigation, the police had arrested three men -- Ganga Ram, Rakesh and Raj Kishan -- on January 19 for their involvement in the incidents. Pawan, who was also involved in the crime along with the three and absconding, was arrested on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused robbed mobile phones and other valuables at gun point, police added.

