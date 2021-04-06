New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly posting a picture of himself on social media with a pistol to impress his friends, police said on Monday.

The arrest comes days after Mohd Salman, a resident of Mustafabad, posted his picture with a pistol on Instagram. The photo went viral after it was shared by many social media users on Twitter, police said.

Salman's accomplice Mohd Aadil Malik (22) was also arrested, the police said.

As part of investigation, police collected details of the social media accounts and Salman with the help of local intelligence, officials said.

A trap was laid and the two were intercepted near the Gokalpuri flyover. A sophisticated pistol with one live cartridge was recovered from Salman and another live cartridge was recovered from Aadil, an officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act. During investigation, it was disclosed that Salman got the pistol from Aadil last November to click pictures and impress his friends, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Aadil disclosed that he acquired the illegal pistol from Shadab, whose whereabouts are not known, the officer said, adding that an investigation was underway. PTI

