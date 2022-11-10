Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly raping a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in the Marehra village of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, said police on Wednesday.

Following a complaint from the girl's family, a case was registered at the Marhara police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The family alleged that the accused tried to rape her and she was injured in the incident.

The police said that the girl was found covered in blood.

The accused was arrested a few hours after the incident.

The accused has been identified as Sanju (25).

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhananjay Kushwaha said that the accused is being interrogated.

"A 1.5-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour. Case registered at Marehra police station under relevant sections of the IPC. The accused, after being taken into custody, is being interrogated. Further probe is underway," said Etah ASP.

The minor girl was sent for a medical examination along with family members to Etah Medical College.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

