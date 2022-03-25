Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Pune City Police have arrested the father of an 11 year-old-girl for allegedly raping her, officials informed on Friday.

The arrest was made on Thursday.

The minor was allegedly repeatedly sexually abused by her father and brother and two other male relatives over the last four years, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered under section 376 (AB) 377 of IPC and POCSO act at Hinjewadi police station after the grandmother of the girl lodged a complaint against him, Pune police said. (ANI)

