Kannauj, Oct 6 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her inebriated father in the Sadar area of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night, and the accused has been arrested, they added.

Also Read | LeT Militants Behind Monday’s Attack on CRPF Personnel in Jammu and Kashmir Identified, Says IGP Vijay Kumar.

In an FIR registered at the Sadar police station, the minor girl has alleged that her father, who was in an inebriated state, locked up her four brothers in a separate room and raped her.

The accused fled as villagers alerted by the girl's cries for help arrived at the spot, the police said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Stopped by Police From Leading Tractor Rally Into Haryana, Says ‘Will Wait Even For 5,000 Hours’ (Watch Video).

Assistant Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said the girl was sent for a medical examination.

A probe is on in the matter, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)