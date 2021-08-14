Ballia, Aug 14 (PTI) A youth was arrested here for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman on the promise of marriage, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered against the man at Bhimpura police station area after the woman filed a complaint on August 8.

For two years, they were in a live-in relationship in Delhi, police said.

The accused allegedly raped the woman many a time and after establishing a physical relationship, he refused to marry her, they said, citing the complaint.

He also threatened to kill her, they added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajkaran Nayyar said the accused was arrested on Saturday afternoon from Bhimpura crossing.

