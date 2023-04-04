Ambala, Apr 4 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter, police said.

The girl's mother, in her complaint, alleged that in the past two years, her husband raped their daughter several times in her absence, they said.

Also Read | Argentina: Naked Model Falls to Death Six Floors From Businessman's Luxury Flat in Buenos Aires, Probe Lunched.

She told police that once she had also caught her husband assaulting the minor girl, police said.

When she along with her daughter came back to Ambala from their native village, the accused again sexually assaulted the teen, police said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission To Be Replaced by 8th Pay Commission? Employees’ Union To Submit Memorandum for 8th CPC to Government Soon, ‘Automatic Pay Revision System’ May Be Introduced.

The victim's family belongs to Bihar and has been living in Ambala City for the last several years.

Following this, she moved to the police and a case was registered against the accused under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

SHO of Women Police Station (Ambala) Surender Kaur said after getting the information of police action against him the accused fled from home but was later nabbed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)