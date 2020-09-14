Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Sitapur district and police are searching for four others involved in the crime.

Superintendent of Police Sitapur said that a man has been arrested on the basis of a rape complaint received from a woman. "As per the complaint, the incident occurred on September 7. Police teams are in search of the other accused. The complaint was filed today," he said.

"The initial probe revealed that a man named Kaushal, whom the victim new, took her on a motorcycle and committed the crime. The investigation is on. We are trying to help the victim with financial aid as well," he added. (ANI)

