India News | Man Arrested for Rash Driving, Misbehaving with Couple at Traffic Signal

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) In a case of hit and run, a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving rashly and misbehaving and threatening a couple after ramming his car into theirs in Delhi's Connaught Place, police said on Thursday.

The driver of the offending vehicle has been identified as Piyush, a resident of Defence Colony. The car being driven when the incident took place was also recovered from his possession, they said.

The police said the incident took place on Wednesday. A couple going towards their home reached the Minto Road traffic signal, Outer Circle, at around 6:40 PM and a car being driven in a rash and negligent manner hit their car.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said when the couple tried to stop the car, it again tried to hit their car. When they stopped their car, one person came out and started abusing them using foul language.

The couple told police that the accused's co-passengers also tried to manhandle them. They abused the woman and also threatened her with dire consequences. When the couple called the police, the alleged persons ran away from the spot in their car, he said.

The woman also alleged that the accused and his co-passengers were drunk and violent, and that the person who was driving the car was not wearing a face mask, he added.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered in this regard, the DCP said.

During investigation, the ownership details of the alleged vehicle were obtained and Piyush, a resident of Defence Colony, was arrested and the offending car was recovered from his possession, he said.

The medical examination of the accused was conducted and his blood sample has been preserved for biological examination, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

