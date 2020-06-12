India News | Man Arrested for Robbing Pilot in Delhi Tests COVID-19 Positive, About 10 Cops Quarantined

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) One of the five men arrested recently for allegedly robbing and assaulting a private airline pilot on the IIT flyover in southwest Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19, police said on Friday.

Around 10 police personnel who came in contact with the accused during the investigation have been quarantined, they said.

The man was arrested along with his two associates on June 9. Two days later, two more accused were arrested.

The man who has tested positive for COVID-19 has been admitted to AIIMS.

When he was in police custody, he fell sick and started vomiting. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors suggested endoscopy. His COVID-19 test was also conducted. The report came Thursday as positive for COVID-19, a senior police officer said.

The robbing incident happened in the intervening night of June 2 and 3 when the pilot was on his way to Indira Gandhi International Airport in his office cab from Faridabad.

The men on two-wheelers intercepted the vehicle on the IIT flyover and took his wallet which contained Rs 10,000 and other essential documents.

They robbed the pilot at gunpoint and attacked him with a knife when he resisted, police said.

