New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) A 23-year-old man, who was out on bail, has been arrested for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of a person in southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Chand, a resident of Joga Bai Extension in Jamia Nagar, they said.

He was previously involved in five cases of cheating, theft and snatching, the police said.

On February 15, the police received a call about the snatching incident.

The police rushed to the spot and met the complainant who alleged that while he was going to the market and reached near Joga Bai, two men snatched his mobile phone and fled on a scooter, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, the police analyzed the CCTV footage of cameras installed near the spot. The face of the accused was not clear in the footage, the officer said.

The mobile phone was then put on surveillance. On Tuesday, the location of the mobile number was traced to Jamia Nagar and a police team later raided the location and apprehended the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

The snatched mobile phone was recovered from his possession, police said.

The accused was arrested by Railway Police at Itarsi police station in Madhya Pradesh on March 13 after he was caught demanding money by posing as a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on a train, the police said.

The accused was on interim bail due to COVID-19 pandemic in that case.

On February 15, he along with his associate snatched the mobile phone from the man in Jamia Nagar. Efforts are being made to trace the other accused, the officer added.

