Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 21 (ANI): A man was arrested for stopping the official car of Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar and allegedly using abusive words against him.

The incident happened in Kochi near Goshree bridge. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the person.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 11 pm when Chief Justice was going to his residence from Kochi airport. Tijo, who is the accused is a native of Udumbanchola in the Idukki district.

According to the Mulavukad police, where the case was registered, the accused, who is a lorry driver, was in an intoxicated state at the time of the incident.

The interrogation is underway. (ANI)

