Jammu, Jun 26 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal valuables from a religious place in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, police said.

Arif Hussain, a resident of Darhal-Kurhad, has been arrested in the case, a police official said.

He was trying to steal valuables from Peer Baba Ziarat at Ghambir-Brahmana in the Manjakote area, he said.

During questioning, the official said, the accused also confessed to committing theft of about Rs 600 at a temple in the same area during the intervening night of June 12 and 13.

The matters are being probed, he said.

