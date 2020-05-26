India News | Man Arrested from Rajasthan for Cheating Nearly 5,000 People Using Fake Website

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) A 27-year-old man has been arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly cheating around 5,000 people on the pretext of making and renewing voter ID cards through a website, police said here on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Vishesh Jagir, a resident of Jhunjhunu district of the state, they added.

Also Read | Assam Floods: 5 More Districts Submerged Affecting Over 1.95 Lakh People Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

"The IT department of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, informed police that a complaint was received on EC helpline, wherein the caller informed that he was cheated of Rs 500 by a website on the pretext of renewing his voter ID card," Deputy Commissioner of Police (CyPAD) Anyesh Roy said.

During investigation, the accused was arrested from Jhunjhunu, he said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis Plotting to Bring Down Maharashtra Government: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

Interrogation revealed that the accused had been using the fake website for six to seven months and has cheated around 5,000 people of nearly Rs 25 lakh, the DCP said.

He is a B.Com graduate and a certified financial planner. The accused recently started another website to cheat people on the pretext of issuing new voter ID cards, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)