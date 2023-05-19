Panaji (Goa) [India], May 19 (ANI): Goa Police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs in Mapusa on Friday.

According to Goa Police, the accused was identified as Shamshu Khan (26), a native of Goa.

Goa Police further mentioned that it recovered 800 grams of ganja worth Rs 80,000.

"Today May 19, based on reliable information, a team of Mapusa Police Station conducted a narcotic raid behind New Bus Stand, Mapusa, Bardez, Goa and arrested one accused person named Shamshu Khan aged 26 years," the police said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Further investigation is underway in this matter.

Earlier on May 17, Goa Police arrested a 31-year-old man, accused of smuggling drugs.

Goa Police also seized over 700 gms of Ganja, worth over Rs 70,000. (ANI)

