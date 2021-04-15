Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Indore Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a pharma company owner for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections.

The arrested has been identified as Vinay Shakar Tripathi, a resident of Indore's Rani Bagh area.

"Around 400 Remdesivir vials have been recovered from the accused's car, which were found to be fake after being investigated by the drug department. He owns a pharma company in Indore's Pithampur. He planned to take advantage of the drug shortage and make money," Guru Prasad Parashar, additional Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch said.

The police officer added the drugs were manufactured at a pharma unit in Himachal Pradesh.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections, including fraud. The seized fake injections were to be sold for Rs 20 lakh in the black market.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19.

Amid the shortage of the drug in the state, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday received as many as 200 boxes containing 9,264 vials Remdesivir injections.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state government has ordered a supply of 50,000 more injections.

"Yesterday, 10,000 injections had arrived which are being distributed. Private hospitals have been asked to procure Remdesivir injections from their own sources. We have ordered the supply of 50,000 more injections," Chouhan said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)