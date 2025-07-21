Ludhiana, Jul 21 (PTI) Acting on specific intelligence, the zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Ludhiana has arrested an accused, who is a mastermind in a case of customs duty evasion of Rs 189 crore.

The accused had been absconding for more than a year. The accused was engaged in diversion of duty-free imported goods from the customs bonded warehouses through dummy proprietors of three firms, an official statement said here on Monday.

Also Read | Who Was VS Achutanandan? From Early Life to Political Journey, Know Key Things About Iconic CPI(M) Leader and Former Kerala CM.

It said that according to the bonded warehouse licence conditions, the imported goods should have been used as raw material in the manufacturing of the export goods.

The entire fraudulent activity was carried out to evade import duties on imported goods by diverting the goods to the domestic market without payment of duty, which would otherwise be 100 per cent of the value of the imported goods.

Also Read | 'DGCA Cracking Under Pressure': AAP MP Raghav Chadha Flags Civil Aviation Safety Concerns During Monsoon Session in Rajya Sabha; Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Responds (Watch Video).

"Total customs duty evaded is to the tune of Rs 189 crore. To fulfil export obligation, the accused, using firms owned by the dummy proprietors, attempted to export counterfeit and spurious goods manufactured from some extraneous materials other than the duty-free imported goods," it said.

The accused was produced before a court here on Sunday which granted the DRI his custody for further interrogation.

Investigation in the case is going on, it said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)