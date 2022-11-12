Phagwara, Nov 12 (PTI) A man was arrested here on the charge of raping a woman after drugging her with some intoxicant, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Swaroop Singh, a resident of Dosanjhan Road apartment, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh said.

He said the complainant had alleged that the accused pretended to help her husband get bail from jail and took Rs 50,000 from her for it.

The accused allegedly drugged her by serving her some cold drink laced with intoxicant, and then raped her when she fell unconscious, said the DSP.

When she regained consciousness and came to know of it, the accused showed her a video of the act and threatened her he will upload it on social media if she told about the incident to anyone, said the DSP.

On her complaint, police arrested Swaroop Singh under relevant sections, including that of rape, of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

