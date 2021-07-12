New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested with the help of facial recognition system for allegedly burgling houses near Khan Market in Lutyens' Delhi, police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that the accused was very reluctant in revealing his previous involvements and disclosed his name as Sonu.

Later, police used facial recognition system (FRS) and identified him as Karan alias Sonu Kumar from the criminal data base of e-beat book.

The accused is a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that stolen articles worth lakhs of rupees have been recovered from his possession.

According to police, cases of burglary were being reported in the posh locality of Ravinder Nagar and Pandara Road near Khan Market in Lutyens' Delhi. The modus operandi was to target houses locked from outside.

On analysing the previous incidents through technical surveillance, police came to know that the accused used to go in locked houses. He had also committed theft in three more houses previously of the same locality, the officer said.

"Police found that the accused had committed burglary at a house in Ravinder Nagar between 4.33 pm to 5.42 pm. He entered the house from the adjacent house, which was locked. He also tried to break the lock, but couldn't succeed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said.

Police spotted a man roaming near Modern RS Junior School, Humayun Road and stopped him and searched his bag, which contained a screw driver, pincer, two house breaking tools and four iron blade cutters, the DCP said.

Initially, he did not disclose his identity. Later, police used FRS and identified him. During interrogation, he confirmed that he was previously involved in nine other cases of burglary and theft, the officer said.

The accused started working as a whitewash labourer in the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) in Sarojini Nagar area in 2010. Once he got whitewash work in a government residential complex. From there, he came to know that breaking a lock was not hard, police said.

He is married and has two children living in their native village. He also stated that he came out of jail eight months ago and started working as a labourer in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, but due to the Covid pandemic, he could not find any work, they said.

Thereafter, he came to Delhi in search of a job and started living at his relative's residence at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He couldn't find any job, following which he started committing burglary, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)