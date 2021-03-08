Bhawanipatna, Mar 8 (PTI) A 51-year-old woman was stabbed to death and her daughter (21) was critically injured when a man attacked them following the rejection of his love proposal by the daughter in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Karlakhunta village under the jurisdiction of Kesinga Police Station. The man attacked the mother-daughter duo when they were returning home after a bath at a stream near the village, the police said.

Both the injured mother and daughter were rushed to the nearby government hospital, where the doctors declared the mother dead while the daughter was undergoing treatment with a cut injury on her neck.

The police said that the 31-year-old man of the same village was in one-sided love with the 21-year-old woman, who had rejected his proposal earlier.

The woman is under treatment and her condition is said to be stable, said inspector-in-charge of Kesinga Police station, Ashok Kumar Mohapatra. The accused person has been arrested, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)