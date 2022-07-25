Berhampur, Jul 25 (PTI) A person with disability attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison at a public grievance session in Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday, officials said.

Balakrushna Dora, a resident of a village in Digapahandi block, took the step over alleged inaction regarding the demarcation of his house despite approaching the officials several times.

The 41-year-old man alleged that the demarcation was not completed as he was unable to pay a bribe to the revenue inspector.

District Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek and other officials were attending the grievance session, which was held at the block office.

Dora was rushed to a local hospital and then to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. His condition is stated to be stable, Chikiti sub-divisional police officer Krushnachandra Bhotra said.

Digapahandi tahasildar Sipak Patra refuted the allegations of bribe and negligence.

Patra said the front portion of the house was demarcated by the revenue inspector on May 24, but the back side could not be done because it was full of debris.

"The inspector had asked him to first clean the area before the demarcation work could be taken up,” Patra said, adding that the official had gone at least three times for demarcation.

