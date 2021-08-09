Muzaffarnagar, Aug 9 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly breaking into a house in a village here and attempting to rape a 30-year-old woman at knifepoint, police said on Monday.

The accused, Vishal, attempted to rape the married woman while she was sleeping at her parents' home in Tajpur Kala village under the Chapar police station limits on Sunday, they said.

Also Read | New Honda U-GO Electric Scooter Launched in China: Report.

According to the complaint lodged by the family, Vishal allegedly entered the room with a knife in hand and tried to rape her, the police said.

The woman raised an alarm, forcing the man to flee, they said.

Also Read | Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao Hands Over 250 Custom-Made Vehicles to Differently-Abled Beneficiaries Under His 'Gift a Smile' Initiative.

A case has been registered against the man based on the complaint, the police said, adding that a search was underway to nab him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)