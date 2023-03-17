Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): A man was beaten to death by four men over enmity in Mumbai, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Vicky Hanumant Rajya (19). He died during treatment in the hospital on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mumbai, Ajay Bansal said, "Due to mutual enmity, on March 7, four accused beat a young man badly with a stick in the limits of Charkop police station, Mumbai, due to which the young man was badly injured and was admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment. The youth died during the treatment."

The police have registered a case under 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have arrested three accused. One accused is absconding and the police are looking for him," he added.

Charkop Police, during the investigation, found that accused Akash Prakash Jadhav (24), Rahul Babu Manohar (23) and Raju Chandrakant Bagul (25) had several cases registered against them.

All the arrested accused are residents of Laxmi Nagar, Charkop village, Kandivali West.

According to police, many cases have also been registered against the deceased Vicky Hanumantha Rajaya at Bhibhin police station. (ANI)

