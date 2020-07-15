New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Delhi Police has registered a case, days after a man was beaten up with baseball bat in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area.

This incident was captured on CCTV camera on July 12, in which a person was seen beating the victim Rohan with a baseball bat. While there were many passers-by, nobody came to his rescue.The victim was admitted to a hospital.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Camp Hits Back, 2 Ex-BSP MLAs Release Video Asking Ashok Gehlot 'What Were We Offered to Join Congress?'.

Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)