Aurangabad, Oct 16 (PTI) An unidentified man has been booked for kidnapping and trying to sexually assault a 7- year-old girl in Wadgaon Kolhati area of Aurangabad in the early hours of Friday, police said.

At around 1:30am, the accused took the girl to a secluded spot and tried to force himself on her, fleeing from the spot when she started shouting, the MIDC Waluj police station official said.

A case of kidnapping, criminal intimidation, assault among others under IPC and POCSO Act was registered and hunt was on for the accused, he said.

