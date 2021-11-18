Bathinda (Punjab) [India], November 18 (ANI): Punjab Police on Wednesday registered a case against one person for allegedly burning crop residue in Bathinda.

"We registered a case against one, Darbar Singh on the basis of a report from employees of the airport regarding heavy smoke in the area," Nehianwala Station House Officer (SHO), Diljit Brar said.

Singh has been granted bail, he added.

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced that all cases lodged against farmers in connection with stubble burning will be quashed.

Channi also appealed to farmers to refrain from stubble burning in future as it is hazardous both for the environment as well as human health besides hampering the fertility of the land to an enormous degree. (ANI)

