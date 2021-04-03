Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) A man was booked for allegedly duping a resident of Kathua district by posing as a bank official, an official said on Saturday.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered by the Jammu Crime Branch against Dulen Yadav, a resident of Bihar, a spokesperson of the agency said.

According to a complaint received from Onkar Chand Sharma of Mahanpur area of Kathua, his money from two bank accounts was fraudulently withdrawn after someone, introducing himself as a bank official, called him and enquired about his ATM numbers.

"The complainant was induced by the notorious fraudster on the pretext of enquiry related to his ATM numbers and after obtaining ATM and PIN details of his two accounts, the money was withdrawn and he was cheated," the spokesman said.

He said the accused has been booked under various sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.

