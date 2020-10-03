Palghar, Oct 3 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was killed on Saturday after his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Jawhar area of Thane district, police said.

The body of Ajit Wadu was charred after petrol leaked due to impact of the collision and caused a fire, an official said

The accident took place at 6:30pm, he added.

