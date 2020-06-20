Kota, Jun 20 (PTI) A 42-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his in-laws' house in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Saturday.

According to a complaint by his brother, there was a dispute between Tyyab Khan and his father-in-law over Rs 5 lakh and some jewellery, which he had given and was demanding it back, but they were not ready to repay, Kamkheda police station incharge Madan Lal said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh to Conduct Class 10th Examinations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

The complainant alleged that the in-laws either administered poison to his brother or forced him to commit suicide on Thursday night, Lal said.

Khan, a resident of Mragwas police station area of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh, was currently living with his wife at his in laws' house in Prithvipura village.

Also Read | Plea in Delhi HC Challenges L-G's Order of 5-Day Mandatory Quarantine for Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients.

Four people, including the deceased's wife and father-in-law, have been booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is on, the officer said.

The body had been handed over to his family after post-mortem on Friday, he added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)