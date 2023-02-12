New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth was killed after he allegedly drove his speeding car into the divider and hit a tree on the other side of the road Sunday morning in Rohini, police said. Another man who was with him too got injured and is under treatment.

Police said they received a call around 5.45 am about an accident near Begumpur 100-foot road chowk with two men lying unconscious inside a car.

When a team reached the spot, they found the car in heavily damaged condition on a service road, with two people severely injured inside, a senior police officer said.

Both of them were shifted to SGM Hospital, where Mihir was declared brought dead by the doctors, while the other, Vinod, is still under treatment, he said.

"From inspection of the scene of the accident, it appears that the accidental vehicle might have been speeding," the officer said.

"Accordingly, a case was registered under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Aman Vihar police station and further investigation is underway," he added.

