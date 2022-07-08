Jammu, Jul 8 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was killed when a house collapsed after being hit by a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place in the mountainous Mandi area of the district, they said.

Also Read | Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 766 Posts at mha.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The man was buried under the debris and his body was recovered by the locals, the officials said.

Authorities announced an assistance of Rs 10,000 to the family of the deceased from the Red Cross fund, they said.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Demands Mid-Term Election in Maharashtra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)