Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 10 (ANI): A man allegedly died by suicide near Sushant City in Haryana's Sonipat on Wednesday.

As per Kundali Police Station Investigating Officer Pradeep Kumar, the man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree.

"His dead body was brought to the Civil Hospital, Sonipat. The reason for the death has not been ascertained yet but we have been told that he was mentally disturbed," stated Kumar.

"The deceased had been actively involved in the farmers' movement since the last five to six months. He was a resident of Fatehgarh district of Punjab," he added.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

