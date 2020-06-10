India News | Man Dies of COVID-19 in Bareilly, Days After Escaping from Ghaziabad Hospital

Badaun (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) A man has died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection in Bareilly, days after escaping from a Ghaziabad hospital where he was initially admitted, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim used to live in Delhi and work as a tailor, they said, adding that he had fled a Ghaziabad hospital and reached his sister's place here two days ago.

Also Read | Assam Oil Field Fire: 2 Firefighters Dead in Blaze That Engulfed Baghjan Oil Well, Days After Gas Leak.

"The man, about 45 years of age, died at a Bareilly hospital on Tuesday. He was admitted there two days ago," Chief Medical Officer Yashpal Singh said.

An FIR had been lodged against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act and he was sent to Bareilly for treatment, the CMO said.

Also Read | Apple's Coronavirus Screening App Now Allows Users to Share Data With Public Health Officials to Tackle the Pandemic.

He said two patients have died of COVID-19 in Badaun so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)