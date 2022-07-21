Kota (Raj), Jul 21 (PTI) A 27-year-old man drowned and his brother-in-law went missing after accidentally slipping down into a lake from near a waterfall in Rajasthan's Baran district on Thursday, police said.

Jittu Sain and Sonu Sain (23) had on Thursday noon gone to Kunda Kho waterfall. Around 2 pm, one of them slipped down and the other attempted to catch hold of him but both of them rolled down and fell into a lake, DSP and Circle Officer (CO) Sheoram said.

Police said the two were drinking.

Police as well as civil defense and SDRF teams rushed to the spot and launched rescued operation and recovered body of one of the two men. Efforts are on to trace the missing, the CO said.

A 60-year-old man, identified as Bhanwarlal Dhakad of Bamangaun in Bundi district, was swept away into a flooding brook near Paibalapura on Wednesday afternoon.

The body was recovered after an hour-long rescue operation and was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

