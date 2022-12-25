Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): A man allegedly electrocuted his wife to death and then buried her body in his house in Lakhimpur.

The incident was reported from the Gola Gokaran area of Lakhimpur. The matter came to the fore after the mother of the accused reported it to the police.

The victim Usha got married to Mohammad Vashi in 2017.

Police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. The accused was arrested. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

