Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old man reportedly committed suicide in the district due to marital discord, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Ikrar Hasan was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on Monday evening, they said.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Plans to Summon Facebook Over Rising Hate Speech in India Via Social Media Before Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT.

The incident was reported from Putthi Ibrahimpur village under Ramraj Police Station area.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat on August 30: PM Narendra Modi to Address the Nation on Sunday Through His Radio Programme at 11 AM, Here’s How to Share Ideas And Suggestion With The Prime Minister.

The matter is under investigation, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)