Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) The body of a 26-year-old man was found in an agricultural field here on Thursday, police said.

Anuj Kumar was found dead in the field near a village in Sikheda area and it is suspected that he was strangulated, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, police said.

