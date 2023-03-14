New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) A 23-year-old man has been found dead inside his hotel room in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Rahul, a resident of Dakshinpuri Extension, Pushpa Bahawan, was found hanging for the ceiling fan in room number 101 on the second floor of the hotel in Surya Enclave late Sunday night, they said.

On Saturday, Rahul stayed at the hotel with a person named Sourav and checked-out Sunday morning. However, he checked into the hotel again around 5 pm on Sunday but stayed alone this time, a police officer said.

Police said they have informed the relatives about the incident and the body has been preserved at the AIIMS mortuary. The investigation is being carried out under CrPC section 174 (which deals with suicide).

During the investigation, the police stumbled onto a case of impersonation.

As police officials were scanning the CCTV footage of the hotel, they found a man in police uniform suspiciously entering the hotel. The hotel staff told them the man stayed with a woman in room number 206.

The police later identified the man as Nabab Singh, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Mandoli area. The man was in Delhi police uniform and introduced himself as a constable posted in Jyoti Nagar police station, the officer said.

However, when asked to provide an I-card, he failed to produce it.

The police said the man was a civil defence volunteer.

He has been booked for impersonating a Delhi Police constable, police added.

