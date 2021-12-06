Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) The partially decomposed body of a 24-year-old man was found lying in his flat in an MHADA building in suburban Chembur on Monday, police said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped By Undentified Person In Indore; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The body of the deceased, identified as Pravin PM, had a major head injury. He was living along with his parents, an official said.

The body was lying in a pool of blood in semi-nude condition when it was spotted by his parents after they returned home, he said.

Also Read | Pirated NCERT Textbooks Racket: Mastermind Held in Delhi Nearly 3 Months After Raid.

Prima facie, the killer tried to smash the head of the man after killing him, police said, adding that no signs of force entry were found.

Police are checking footages of CCTVs in the Vashi Naka locality where the building is located, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone six, Krishnakant Upadhyay said a case of accidental death was registered as per the preliminary information. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)