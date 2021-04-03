Firozabad (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was found hanging from an electricity pole in an agriculture field here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the Nagla Sindhi police station area and the victim has been identified as Satendra Jatav of Semra village in Agra district, Tundla Circle Officer Devendra Singh said.

He committed suicide and efforts are on to ascertain the cause of it, the police officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)