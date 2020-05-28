India News | Man Found Hanging Inside His House in South Delhi

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old man allegedly hung himself to death on Thursday in his house in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vipin Singhal, a resident of Devli village, they said.

"During enquiry, Singhal's family members stated that he got married on February 25 with Jyoti, a resident of Palwal diatrict in Haryana. He went to Palwal a week ago and came back on Tuesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

On Wednesday, he went to sleep at night.

On Thursday morning when he did not open the door, his family members broke it open and found him hanging inside the room. The body was sent to AIIMS hospital for autopsy, police added.

